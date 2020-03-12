Western Trust urge public not to visit hospital patients amidst Coronavirus concerns

The Western Trust have urged the public not to visit patients in any of their hospitals.



This appeal comes after growing concerns for the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

As of 2pm on 11 March 2020, there have been 246 concluded tests since testing began, of which 228 were negative, and 18 were positive.



Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Western Trust stated: "We are taking necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

"We are asking the public not to visit patients in our hospitals and community facilities unless absolutely essential.

"In relation to outpatient appointments, we would ask where possible, that you attend your appointment on your own.

"Please practice good hand hygiene when attending your appointment and follow guidance on keeping yourself and others safe.

"We thank you for your support."



It is understood that the Public Health Agency is continuing to conduct the process of contact tracing with people who have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.



A statement on the Western Trust website reads: "It is important that people take advice they are given seriously and follow the guidance provided so that we can help prevent the spread of infection and risk to others within our community."



