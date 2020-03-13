Coronavirus: Omagh Half Marathon postponed

The Omagh Half Marathon, which was scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until June 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



"The organising committee have had an emergency meeting and in the light of the fast moving Coronavirus pandemic we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the Half Marathon and 5K fun run," said a statement from organisers.



"The last 24 hours has seen a real escalation in the situation. It was felt that the next few weeks will see this only escalate further.



"This has left us with little choice but to postpone. While all our work is focused on having the run we must prioritise the health and well being of runners and their families, as well as the army of helpers and volunteers needed for race day.



"With some limitations on gatherings already being implemented it was felt the only responsible decision was to postpone the event.



"There is no set guidance yet available on how long this situation will continue but looking at the race calendar we are seeking to have both the Half Marathon and 5K rescheduled for Saturday June 27 at 10am.



"We hope this allows enough time for the restrictions to be lifted.



"We apologise for any inconvenience our decision causes. In particular for all those people hoping to run the event as their first Half Marathon event.



"Entries will now roll forward to the revised date.



"We will be updating all entrants with the revised information.



"We thank everyone for their continued support as well as our valued sponsors as well as our charity partner Air Ambulance NI."