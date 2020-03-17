Amber light for North West 200

NORTH WEST 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte says that his “back is against the wall” because of the doubt and uncertainty the COVID-19 outbreak has placed on the event in recent days.

The North West 200 chief was due to meet with government health officials at Stormont yesterday (Monday). However, the meeting was called off at the last minute suggesting any decision could ultimately be taken out of Mr. Whyte's hands.

It emerged recently that the British government may place a ban on mass gathering in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, which would affect the North West 200. On Monday, Scotland confirmed that mass gatherings in the country are banned for up to four months due to the Coronavirus pandemic which would suggest that the rest of the UK will follow suit.

However, following recent developments North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte MBE says that it is time to be realistic.

