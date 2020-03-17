Ballymoney woman speaks about the ‘eerie silence’ as Italy in coronavirus lockdown

A BALLYMONEY woman, who has been in lockdown in Italy due to the coronavirus, has spoken to The Chronicle about the toughest confinement in Europe.



The EU member state has been by far the hardest hit by the virus - with almost 25,000 infections – and a death toll just shy of 2,000.



In a public address last Wednesday (March 11), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the nation that bars, restaurants, hairdressers and non-essential company departments would close until March 25.



Italy had already closed schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the country, meaning the only shops remaining open are food stores and pharmacies.



Ruth Hamilton, who has lived in Italy for almost 24 years, admitted her shock at how quickly the virus has spread across the country.



“I live in a town called Calusco d'Adda, about 12 miles outside Bergamo and unfortunately this is the area that has been hit the hardest,” she said.



“I'm a pre-school teacher in a bilingual school just a couple of miles outside Bergamo and I’ve been off work for almost two weeks now.



“We've gone through a lot of ‘phases’, in the sense that in the beginning, with the first few cases in Italy, there was the general feeling that things were exaggerated, no need to worry about it because this is just a flu and it only affects older people who have existing health problems.



“People were divided - either they believed it was all ‘mass media trying to spread panic’, or they were really very worried about it. Talking to people at home I realise that this seems to be the case. Lots of jokes and people panic buying.

