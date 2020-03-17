Shoppers flock to Lidl for opening

THE MUCH anticipated new Ballymoney Lidl opened its doors last Thursday morning, doing brisk trade from the start with shoppers turning out in droves to see for themselves the new store.



The store was opened by Ballymoney High School Principal Jonny Bingham and pupils, who were the guests of honour to officially cut the ribbon.



Store Manager, Mr Richard Mailey told The Chronicle that he was “extremely happy” with how things went.



Nine new jobs have been created in this new 1420 sq m store joining the 16 staff relocating from the old smaller building across the street.



The number of parking spaces has increased from 96 to 150.



“We have been extremely busy and the relocation has gone down extremely well with the local community," he said.

