Council offices to close to public

MID-ULSTER District Council is to limit public access to its civic offices from tomorrow (Thursday) as part of their on-going response to COVID-19.

The Council is to introduce an appointment system for anyone wishing to access essential services at its three civic offices in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt.

In addition, registration services for births and deaths will be offered on an appointment basis in the Cookstown and Dungannon offices only, while new bookings for weddings and civil partnerships in council premises or external premises licensed for ceremonies will not be taken until further notice.

The decision follows the closure of the Council’s leisure, sports and cultural centres on Monday as a precautionary response to growing public health concerns and to address issues of social distancing. Bowling greens, public toilets and the Council’s caravan parks are also now closed.

Parks, play areas, open spaces, depots and recycling centres remain open at this time. Community facilities will be kept under review.