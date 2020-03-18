Rathfriland Health Centre suspends all routine services

ALL three practices in Rathfriland Health Centre are now suspending all routine services to aid infection control and reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Dr John Shannon & Dr Elizabeth Shannon, Dr Wade, Dr Toner & Dr McAlonan and Dr Megaw & Dr Irwin are advising patients to stay away from the surgery.

All requests for appointments will be triaged by a doctor, so please give the receptionists as much detail as possible.

We will be contacting patients via telephone only from Monday, 16 March 2020. If you have an appointment booked a member of our team will telephone you.

Do not attend the health centre unless you have been asked to do so by a member of our staff.

Repeat prescriptions:

Can be ordered online. (Please call your practice if you would like to register online).

Can be posted through the post box outside the Health Centre. We will process as normal.

Can be dropped into your local pharmacy, if this is your normal method.

All prescriptions must be collected from your chosen pharmacy only. If you do not have a pharmacy collection arrangement in place then please advise our staff by telephone and we will arrange this.

We appreciate your co-operation at this time.