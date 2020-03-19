Nine new positive cases of Coronavirus in NI

Council to prioritise essential services in response to COVID-19
Coronavirus cases have risen to 77 in Northern Ireland.
As of 2pm on Thursday 19 March, testing has resulted in 9 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 77.
1 person who tested positive has sadly died.
The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,646.
People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.