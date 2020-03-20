Translink set to reduce services in response to Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Translink has announced details of service changes to be implemented from Monday 23rd March, following the announcement by the Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

From Monday 23rd March, Translink Bus Services (Ulsterbus, Metro and Glider) will operate a reduced service timetable and NI Railways will operate a Saturday timetable. Translink is also reducing the service timetable for cross-border coach and Enterprise rail services. This is in response to a significant reduction in passenger numbers.

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s website and journey planner.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive of Translink said, “We are committed to maintaining public transport services at a level which will allow people to make essential journeys.

“The reduced service timetables will ensure we protect the geographic coverage of the network with reduced frequency on some services which is more in line with what is currently needed given the recent health advice and numbers of people now working from home.

“We have enhanced our cleaning regimes and are minimising contact between staff and customers to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including encouraging purchase of prepaid tickets like m-link or using contactless payments at stations, on board trains and at Glider TVMs.

“We are urging our staff and the public to follow the advice given by the public health agency, including applying social distancing, while using our services to ensure we all stay safe and limit the spread of the virus.

“We would encourage our customers to familiarise themselves with any changes to their specific services in case they need to adapt their usual travel plans.

For the latest timetable updates use the Journey planner or visit the website or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.