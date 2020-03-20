Trust confirms cancelled appointments to continue

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust has said that the majority of appointments remain cancelled amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The SHSCT said that there are some exceptions to these appointments, but added that most outpatient appointments are cancelled.

“Health service activity across Northern Ireland is being curtailed as a result of coronavirus," said a Trust spokesperson.

“In the Southern Health Trust, with the exception of ante natal, anticoagulant and fracture appointments, most hospital outpatient clinics are cancelled until further notice.

“The Trust will directly contact any patient whose appointment will go ahead. Where possible, some patient consultations will be via telephone. If you are not contacted by the Trust please do not come to the hospital.

“Your appointment will be rescheduled in due course. We apologise for the inconvenience and short notice but this decision has been taken in the interest of patient safety and to create hospital capacity.”