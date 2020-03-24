Derrykeighan self isolation: ‘I pray we all learn from this and change’

Derrykeighan self isolation: 'I pray we all learn from this and change'

The Van der Byl kids, self isolating with mum and dad at the moment. 20B13-26

POPULAR Ulster Rugby coach Mr Benjy Van der Byl went into self isolation on St Patrick's Day after one of his five children showed flu-like symptoms.

Benjy, currently at Coleraine College, and formerly of Dalriada, spoke to the Chronicle from self isolation at their Derrykeighan home last Friday.

Explaining, Benjy said: “One of my kids showed flu-like symptoms so we are self isolating. It's been a trying few days.

