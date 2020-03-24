Drive-in at Dunseverick

WITH SUNDAY worship being an integral part of many peoples' lives, Pastor Billy Jones of Dunseverick Baptist Church came up with an innovative idea to help give members of the public some hope during the Coronavirus Crisis.



Speaking to The Chronicle on Monday after Sunday service, Pastor Jones said: “We decided at the end of last week we'd hold a drive-in service at Dunseverick.



“We have these during the summer months and they prove quite popular, so we wanted to try it.



“It went exceptionally well. It was a well attended service with about 100 cars in the car park and I was to stress that it was a totally safe, secure, comfortable environment and nobody got out of their car at anytime.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*