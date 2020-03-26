BREAKING: Expectant Dungannon mothers to have baby delivered in Newry

SOME expectant mothers from the Dungannon area will be sent to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry to give birth due to the local health trust's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mothers who are classified as "routine" or "low risk patients" will see their maternity care switched to Daisy Hill from Craigavon Area Hospital.

In general, expectant mothers from the Dungannon and South Tyrone areas give birth in Craigavon.

However, with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust focusing on treating Covid-19 patients at Craigavon, some services will be switched to Newry.

Despite the changes, many expectant mothers will still give birth in the maternity unit at Craigavon, the entrance to which is located directly beside the drive-through testing station for suspected coronavirus patients.

In addition, the Southern Trust confirmed that "some planned surgical work will be moving from Craigavon to Daisy Hill".

The Southern Trust confirmed the new arrangements in a statement this afternoon.

They said: "Maternity services will be continuing on both sites, although some routine/low risk patients may have their care transferred to Daisy Hill.

"Patients affected by these changes will be contacted directly."