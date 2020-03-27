LATEST: Linden Foods rejects claims of workers who refused to start shift

DUNGANNON based Linden Foods says it is “adhering to government guidance” and continue to “actively take feedback” from staff in relation to its coronavirus related safety measures.

The Unite union claimed this morning (Friday) that 60 members of staff at the meat factory refused to start their shift due to what they said was a “total absence of social distancing measures on the boning line, in the canteen and at entry and exit points”.

It was also claimed by the union that Linden had “provided no additional washing facilities and failed to stagger breaks”.

However, Linden pointed to a host of measures they have put in place to help limit the spread of the deadly disease.

The firm said they had doubled the size of their canteens, built new temporary changing units and are in the process of installing screens between workers.

In a statement, Linden said staff safety was their “utmost priority” and paid tribute to staff who continued to work, saying there was in fact around 40 workers who refused to start their shift this morning.

The company said: “We are adhering to government guidance and continue to actively take feedback from our teams on the implementation of the measures taken. Today we have approximately 40 employees from our total workforce who did not attend work.

“We have doubled the size of our canteens, have erected new multiple handwashing units at the entrance to all our sites, increased sanitising units which are closely monitored, staggered breaks, erected new temporary changing facilities, carrying out temperature checks on all employees twice daily, reviewed social distancing and are installing screens and respacing work areas, increased PPE and undertaken additional training of our teams.

“We fully appreciate and respect our teams who continue to attend work as key workers, ensuring that the food supply chain functions smoothly to keep the nation fed.”