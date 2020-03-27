NI Coronavirus death toll reaches 13 as UK suffers worst day yet

THE number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after being diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen to 13.

That's three more deaths since this time yesterday, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

It was also confirmed there has been a further 34 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 275.

Of those confirmed cases, 149 were male and 126 were female.

The death toll across the United Kingdom had its sharpest increase since the outbreak began, rising by 181 to 759.

In Northern Ireland the virus has affected a broad range of age groups, with 80 of the confirmed cases in patients over 70 years of age.

There are 100 cases in the 0-44 age group, and another 95 in the 45-69 bracket.

And in the latest Coronavirus update on Friday afternoon, officials outlined the number of positives cases in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.

The highest number of confirmed cases are in the Belfast City Council area which has had 86 infected patients.

The fewest number of cases have been recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, with five positive tests.

Eight patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Mid-Ulster District.

A total number of 4,014 Coronavirus tests have been carried out in Northern Ireland of which 3,739 returned negative.

More than a third of the tests were carried out by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The Southern Trust has completed 657 tests and the Northern Trust carried out 453.