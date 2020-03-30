Castlerock Cares - Coronavirus Community Response

‘Castlerock Cares’ is a community support network within the Castlerock village boundary facilitated by Castlerock Community Association, (CCA), designed to assist, initially, those individuals as High Dependency, by way of a range of services including for example;

CASTLEROCK CARES - INITIAL LOCAL / VILLAGE BASED SERVICES

• Collecting shopping in the village where delivery is not available*

• Collecting a prescription from the chemist*

• Walking a dog*

• Making telephone contact to enquire as to the welfare of a resident (NB A simple, ‘how are you today ‘ type call to ensure social contact)*

*(Please Note: All locally within Castlerock village and subject to availability of volunteers)

We would like to ask you 2 key questions specific to Castlerock village;

• Project Beneficiaries: Do you know of an individual, maybe a family member or neighbour who is in the High Dependency category?

• Project Volunteers: Would you be interested in volunteering to assist by delivering one or more of the services listed above to support those residents in Castlerock who are in the High Dependency category?

For further details about the Castlerock Cares project including;

• How you can apply to be a beneficiary of the services available?

• How you can become a volunteer?

please visit the Castlerock Community Association website - (www.castlerockni.co.uk)

‘Castlerock Cares’ Helpline / Project Co Ordinator ( Between 10am - 3pm, Mon to Sat- Tel: 028) 70710036 or E Mail: info@castlerockni.co.uk

Initially our resources are limited and depending on both need and securing additional resources including volunteers we may be able to expand the scope of the ‘Castlerock Cares’ project in terms of beneficiaries.



We are totally dependent upon volunteers to assist across the village so as this is a new service please bear with us if for example you have difficulty getting through on the phone

Castlerock Cares - Castlerock Community Association working in partnership with Christ Church, Church of Ireland, Castlerock Presbyterian Church and the Articlave and Castlerock Community Support Network.