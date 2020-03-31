GAA TEAMS UP WITH MUSGRAVE TO DELIVER FOR COMMUNITY

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the GAA has partnered up with long-term sponsors, SuperValu and Centra “to help feed Ireland’s elderly and the most vulnerable in communities across the island at this challenging time.”

In a letter sent to all clubs on the Island of Ireland, the GAA is asking clubs to align with their local SuperValu and Centra stores to deliver essential supplies.

The GAA statement says:

“As more elderly and vulnerable shoppers are being advised to stay at home, we want to help to get much needed shopping to more of these members of the community. GAA clubs across the country are already doing excellent volunteer work to help those most vulnerable. We want to mobilise more of our volunteers to help all SuperValu & Centra stores.”

“SuperValu and Centra are setting up a ‘1800’ number and website to register those most in need for this service.”

“This number will be advertised nationally. The elderly/vulnerable who have nobody else to call on can contact this number and they will be linked with their local SuperValu/Centra and an associated GAA club.”

“This partnership will be communicated to the public on TV, across press, radio and social media, highlighting the great work GAA clubs, SuperValu and Centra are doing and encouraging those that need it to sign up.”