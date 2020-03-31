Millburn community is pulling together during COVID-19 crisis

A COLERAINE community worker has set up a unique service for members of his local community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Billy Ellis, an Outreach Worker for Millburn Community Association, helped set up an Emergency Response Crisis Team which provides hot meals, access to a food bank and essential items as well as a prescription delivery service.



Shop and supermarket pick-ups for elderly, vulnerable and isolated people who are struggling during these desperate times are also available.



Similar groups are appearing in communities acorss the Causeway Coast and Glens area.



“Our association is now in emergency mode and we intend to get the financial support needed to sustain this response to keep our community safe throughout the coming months,” said Billy.

