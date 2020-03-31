Minister’s Randox reassurance

HEALTH Minister, North Antrim MLA Robin Swann has reassured the public that the Heath Service in Northern Ireland is benefiting from UK wide arrangements Randox, whose test for COVID 19 is being exported across the world.



Mr Swann made his remarks in the wake of reports that the NHS locally had not requested any test kits from the Crumlin based firm.



Public concern also increased last week as it emerged that Randox is currently out of test kits for Covid 19, on sale on their website at £120 each.



Then, Community Outreach Worker with Ballymoney Based Building Communities Resource Centre, and local councillor Angela Mulholland, speaking from self isolation, endorsed calls for the government to “force corporations like Randox to hand over the testing kits, for use in protecting our health.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*