The masks of Zoe

Local woman's homemade masks sought by care workers

The masks of Zoe

Moneydig woman Zoe McGroggan models one of her ‘designer’ face masks.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

HEALTHCARE workers are among those whose attention has been drawn to a line of home-made designer face masks created for family members by a Moneydig woman.

Zoe McGroggan whose bespoke cake business, Homemade by Zoe, has been sidelined by the Coronavirus crisis turned her creative talents to masks after noticing their popularity with shoppers.

And after posting pictures online she has been inundated with requests.

She hopes to have turned out over 50 by the end of the week - if supplies hold out, and so far she's not asked for a penny in return.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130