‘We will get through this!’

A LOCAL gym owner has admitted that the recent coronavirus pandemic has affected the industry but has urged those to continue their daily exercise when safe to do so.



Chris Gregg, who owns the ‘No Pain No Gain’ gym at The Showgrounds, was forced to close his doors after the recent restrictions were put in place to combat the deadly virus.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the Portstewart native understood the need to close his business and was thankful for the messages of support he has received so far.



“It’s a difficult time for everyone and unfortunately gyms are not a necessity and deemed to be closed and rightly so,” he said. “We just cannot afford to promote social gathering."

