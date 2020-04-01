Council admits closing recycling centres has led to 'increase' in fly tipping

MID-ULSTER Council is urging residents not to dump waste illegally, admitting there has been an increase in fly tipping since they took the decision to close recycling centres and stop carrying out bulky collections.

They admitted there has been an “increase in rubbish dumped on road sides since recycling centres closed”.

And the Council stated it wished to remind the public that fly-tipping is a criminal offence which could lead to prosecution.

Mid-Ulster Council made the decision to close all of its recycling centres early last week, deeming them as “non-essential”.

They said staff at the centres were being redeployed to “other essential council services”, but did not specify what they were.

And a Council statement, put out in the name of the Council's Environment Committee Chair, appeared to link the increase in fly-tipping to people “over shopping, stockpiling or panic buying”.

The comments attributed to Cllr Wilbert Buchanan were: “While I appreciate that recycling centres are closed and bulky collections suspended, I must stress to residents this does not give them the green light to dump their waste illegally at our roadsides and at our local beauty spots.

“I am appealing to residents to be responsible and to co-operate with the Council fully and continue to be patient as Council workers do their best to deliver essential services during these unprecedented and exceptional times.

“This means holding on to any bulky items a little longer and perhaps reducing the amount of waste we produce in the first instance by not over shopping, stockpiling or panic buying.

“Any incidents of fly tipping, as well as making our district look unsightly and unpleasant, require considerable time to be spent clearing it up which is valuable time that could have been spent ensuring the delivery of our essential services on the front line like bin collections and burials.

“Please do not dump waste illegally, not only are you wasting valuable Council time if you do, but you could also be fined, or worse, face prosecution.

“I would also encourage anyone who witnesses fly tipping to report it to the Council.”