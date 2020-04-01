Randox explain 'out of stock' message

Responding to an article in this week's edition of the Ballymoney Chronicle, Randox have released a statement explaining the 'out of stock' message.

The statement reads:

"The public will clearly be aware of the pressing demand for Covid-19 home sample collection kits and the impact this global health crisis has had on supply chains.

"As a result of a critical national demand, Randox have volunteered a significant element of our current Covid-19 testing capacity to the UK national testing programme. That programme is focussing on key workers and the maintenance of critical national infrastructure - including that of the NHS.

"In the short to medium term Randox will continue to ramp up capacity and aim to support our private customer base, though initially the availability of kits for private use will be relatively limited.

"Please rest assured that Randox are committed to testing at scale and know that this is the most effective way to both save lives and promote a timely return to a more normal society.

"As additional capacity becomes available then we will aim to provide Covid-19 testing more broadly, and will advise accordingly. Until then we will not be in position to accept new orders.

"We thank the public for their understanding in these unparalleled times."