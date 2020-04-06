Clogher Valley Show cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

Twelfth of July parades cancelled due to Coronavirus
THE Clogher Valley Show 2020 has been cancelled by organisers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was due to be held on Wednesday, 29th July this year, but, in a facebook post, organisers confirmed it would not be going ahead.
They said: "Following a very difficult decision we announce the cancellation of Clogher Valley Show 2020.
"We felt we had no other option but to cancel. The health and well being of everyone is a priority in these very unprecedented times.
"We look forward to seeing you all again on the 28th July, 2021."