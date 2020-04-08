LATEST: Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Mid-Ulster

LATEST: Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Mid-Ulster
FIVE more people in the Mid-Ulster District Council area have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That means there has now been 47 people in the district who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Despite this rise, the Mid-Ulster Council area continues to have one of the lowest rates of positive coronavirus tests in Northern Ireland.

Only Causeway Coast and Glens (35) and Fermanagh and Omagh (42) have lower rates of infection.

It was confirmed earlier today that a further five people have sadly died from the disease, with another 84 new cases diagnosed. A total of 406 people were tested over the 24 hour period.

The Belfast Council area has by far the largest number of cases, sitting at 429, with neighbouring Lisburn and Castlereagh in second with 150.

