Detectives welcome sentences for distraction burglary

Detectives in Coleraine Criminal Investigation Branch have welcomed the sentences handed down to three men at Laganside Court on April 7th for their part in a distraction burglary at the home of an older couple in Ballymoney.



Edward Nemet (27), Robert Grulyo (18) and Mikulas Dancso (45) were sentenced to eight months in prison which was suspended for two years.



The three men pleaded guilty to the burglary of the property in Ballymoney which occurred back in July 2019.



Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “This was a particularly nasty crime where these three individuals targeted this older resident. Whilst one of the men distracted the male homeowner at the rear of his property while another male entered the house and stole a number of items of jewellery before making off.



“Thanks to assistance from the public, the three men were stopped by police a short time later and arrested. All the items of jewellery, which has a lot of sentimental value for the victims, were recovered.



“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime.



“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to treat with caution unexpected persons who come to your door. Bogus callers use many guises. They may offer to do work around your property. Other callers may seek to gain entry to use facilities.



“Please ask them to provide their ID documents for your inspection before permitting entry to your home. I would also urge people to be aware of any neighbours or relatives that may be potentially targeted in this way.



“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101."