Translink shares photo of Dungannon's deserted bus station as they urge against non-essential travel

Translink shares photo of Dungannon's deserted bus station as they urge against non-essential travel

The abandoned Dungannon bus station.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

TRANSLINK has posted an image of the abandoned bus station in Dungannon as they praised locals for abiding to Government advice to only travel when is is absolutely necessary.

The state transport provider has reduced its services amid the Coronavirus pandemic to help discourage against non-essential travel.

And they are reminding people to continue to abide by the restrictions imposed by the Government over the Easter weekend.

The photo shared by Translink shows not a single person waiting at the station.

Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon said: “As we approach the Easter holiday period I know that many people would traditionally use this time to catch up with family and friends, take a short break to a holiday home or a day trip to a coastal area. This year, however, we MUST do things differently.

“We are now in an extraordinary time and we must listen to the advice and guidance on social distancing and help shield those who may be most vulnerable to the virus.

“The advice is clear, stay at home to save lives. I know this will be incredibly difficult, but we must each play our part in keeping ourselves and others safe, and slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

“Together we can fight back. Don’t put your family’s life in danger. Stay at home. Help play your part in saving lives this Easter.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130