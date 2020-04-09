Translink shares photo of Dungannon's deserted bus station as they urge against non-essential travel

TRANSLINK has posted an image of the abandoned bus station in Dungannon as they praised locals for abiding to Government advice to only travel when is is absolutely necessary.

The state transport provider has reduced its services amid the Coronavirus pandemic to help discourage against non-essential travel.

And they are reminding people to continue to abide by the restrictions imposed by the Government over the Easter weekend.

The photo shared by Translink shows not a single person waiting at the station.

Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon said: “As we approach the Easter holiday period I know that many people would traditionally use this time to catch up with family and friends, take a short break to a holiday home or a day trip to a coastal area. This year, however, we MUST do things differently.

“We are now in an extraordinary time and we must listen to the advice and guidance on social distancing and help shield those who may be most vulnerable to the virus.

“The advice is clear, stay at home to save lives. I know this will be incredibly difficult, but we must each play our part in keeping ourselves and others safe, and slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

“Together we can fight back. Don’t put your family’s life in danger. Stay at home. Help play your part in saving lives this Easter.