Latest: Biggest single day rise of Covid-19 cases in Mid-Ulster so far

MID-ULSTER has seen its singles biggest rise in confirmed Coronavirus cases in a single day so far, with 20 more cases confirmed in the district.

That brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the area to 73.

The steep increase today is largely due to the fact that many more previously confirmed cases have now had the location of the patient confirmed.

Yesterday (Thursday) there was 117 cases where the Council area the patient lived in was unknown. Today (Friday), that figure is 22.

A further 112 new cases have been confirmed today, a decrease on the 138 recorded yesterday. That means the total number of people confirmed to have the disease is now 1,589.

Sadly, while the number of confirmed cases today has reduced compared to yesterday, the number of deaths has increased.

A further 10 people have lost their lives who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, up from for yesterday.

That brings the total number of fatalities linked to the disease to 92.

While there was a large increase in confirmed cases today in Mid-Ulster, it has dropped from having the fourth fewest cases to the third fewest, having been overtaken by Derry and Strabane, which saw an even sharper rise.

Fermanagh and Omagh has the fewest cases at 52, while Causeway Coast and Glens has the second lowest figure of 63.

Derry and Strabane has 77 cases, four above Mid-Ulster's total of 73.

Belfast continues to have the highest number at 514, while Lisburn and Castlereagh is sitting in second with 181 cases.

The third highest figure is in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, which borders with Mid-Ulster and has 157 confirmed cases.