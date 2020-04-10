Vehicle access to Dungannon Park blocked by Council

MOTORISTS are now unable to access Dungannon Park and Ballyronan Marina.

Both tourist spots owned by Mid-Ulstre District Council had, until now, been open to all visitors, provided they followed the rules on social distancing.

However, from today (Good Friday) and with anticipated good weather over the next few days, the Council has announced that cars will no longer be able to access the sites.

However, pedestrians will still be able to visit both facilities.

There has been a major campaign in recent weeks urging the public to stay away from popular tourist destinations, especially over the Easter period.

Such efforts have been largely focused around the north coast, but there has also been reports of large crowds gathering at Peatlands Park and other beauty spots.

And Mid-Ulster Council has now made this move to help limit the number of people visiting their properties.

In a statement, the Council said: “As the Easter weekend approaches and we are all working to emphasise the importance of the ‘stay at home’ message, Dungannon Park and Ballyronan Marina will now be closed to vehicular access until further notice.

“Pedestrian visitors observing the guidance on social distancing will still be able to access both sites.”