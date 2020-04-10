Clapping for NHS Workers


Ciaran Clancy

Reporter:

Ciaran Clancy

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

For the third week in a row, people across the UK - and beyond - have shown their appreciation for the NHS.

Workers in the Heights area of Coleraine, were filmed making a tribute.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130