Coleraine mourns Willis McCloskey

THE son of well-known Coleraine businessman Willis McCloskey says the family will hold a celebration of his life in the future after the 92-year-old died earlier this month after contracting coronavirus.



Mr McCloskey, founder of McCloskey Hardware on Lodge Road, passed away in the Ulster Hospital at Dundonald on April 4 after being admitted to the hospital just three days earlier.



He was laid to rest in Coleraine Cemetery on Monday April 6 following a private ceremony attended by a small number of close family and a minister, adhering to strict new guidelines.



Willis's son John admits the past week has been difficult, but that the family takes great comfort from the huge number of messages of support they have received.



“Dad was 92 and had a triple heart by-pass at the age of 83 so would probably be classed as vulnerable, but to us he was in good enough health,” said John.

