Crime wave?

THERE’S a social distancing question only a few dozen people are asking. But most of them live here on the North Coast - can I surf?



The sport is great exercise - something the government has explicitly encouraged. But for all but a few, it involves travel which even the most passionate surfer would admit is not essential.



Unfortunately surfing brings with it an unusual compulsion. And the type of man - and they are overwhelmingly men - prepared to enter the water through bleak winter weather will likely not be deterred by vague social distancing rules.



Like this one for example who the Chronicle spoke to last week.



“The government says exercise and maintaining mental well-being are essential in this crisis which is why everyone is allowed out once a day,” he said.



“Surfing fulfils both requirements for me and I don’t see how it's any different from walking the dog for an hour or going for a bike ride.

