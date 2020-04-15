Man shot with crossbow bolt in Coalisland

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot with a crossbow bolt in Coalisland last night after houses of a window in the area were smashed.

The incident took place in the Maplebrook Hill area of the town shortly before midnight on Tuesday, 14th April.

A 34-year-old man was found in the street with an injury to his back and was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is currently in Police custody.



Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Maplebrook Hill last night and who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference 19 15/04/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.