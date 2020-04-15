We will get through this!

THE man in charge of the medical assault on Covid-19 in the north of the Province says Causeway Hospital could be overwhelmed if social distancing advice is ignored.



Dr Seamus O'Reilly the Northern Trust's Medical director said, so far, the Causeway hadn't admitted large numbers of infected patients.



He also believes staff will cope under the worst case scenario and tells the public they should be “very proud” of their hospital and people there working “morning, noon and night” to address the crisis.



In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, Dr O'Reilly provides details of their preparations, including arrangements around intensive care.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*