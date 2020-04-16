Record number of Covid-19 associated deaths in NI in single day as more Mid-Ulster cases confirmed

FIVE more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Mid-Ulster area today.

That brings the total of known cases in the district to 111.

Across Northern Ireland now there are 2,201 cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

A further 113 people have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, with 18 patients passing away.

That is the single biggest loss of life related to the disease in a day since the outbreak.

158 people are now reported to have died who have tested positive for the virus.

Mid-Ulster once again has the third lowest number of confirmed cases in the country, with Causeway Coast and Glens not far behind on 103 cases, while Fermanagh and Omagh is some way off those figures on 61.

Belfast continues to have the largest number of cases, with 689 confirmed diagnoses.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, which neighbours on to Mid-Ulster, has overtaken Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area to have the second highest number of cases now on 246.