THERE has been a further 13 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, it was announced yesterday (Monday).

It brings the total number of deaths recorded by the Public Health Agency in NI to 207.

In the Mid-Ulster area 694 people have been tested for the virus. A total of 584 people have tested negative with 110 people testing positive.

Fourteen people have died due to coronavirus in the Mid-Ulster area.