Running a marathon - in their garage!

Coleraine couple conquer coronavirus problem by getting on their treadmill and raising almost £2,500 for charities

Laura-Jayne and Adam McNeill looking fresh before the start of their indoor marathon at their home in Knockbracken Walk, Coleraine.

A COLERANE couple refused to let the small matter of a global pandemic stop them from running a marathon and raising almost £2,500 for two charities close to their hearts.

Like many other local people, Adam and Laura-Jayne McNeill thought that they would enter the London Marathon to raise funds for their worthy causes.

 Adam thought his only problem was that he was not a runner - and then the Coronavirus crisis hit, leading to the cancellation of the major national event among many others.

But that didn’t stop them - it just meant a change of venue from the bright lights of London to the garage at their Knockbracken Walk home - via a detour of running their very own North Coast marathon.

And just to make it that little bit harder they completed the home treadmill marathon dressed as Big Bird and Elmo!

