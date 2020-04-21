THE chair of Hospitality Ulster has warned that some businesses will not survive the coronavirus pandemic, despite help from government.



Danny Coyles, who manages The Anchor Complex in Portstewart, added that the current crisis is the biggest challenge facing the hospitality industry “in a generation”.



And he warned that the north coast could be particularly badly hit, given its reliance on hospitality.



“This is the biggest challenge facing the hospitality industry in a generation, with the total closure of pubs, restaurants and hotels – regrettably, some of which will not reopen,” said Danny. “The crisis, coming at the start of our busy season, is even more damaging.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*