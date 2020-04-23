Police confirm Troubles legacy case investigations to restart

THE PSNI Deputy Chief Constable has confirmed that legacy investigations will recommence.

The move follows such investigations into historic matters being put on the backburner last month as part of Police's response to Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton confirmed the decision in a statement issued a short time ago.

He said: "A decision was taken, by the PSNI’s Service Executive Team on 24 March, to temporarily suspend all legacy investigations and to refocus this resource to support the PSNI’s response to Operation TALLA (the UK police response to Covid-19).

"Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) was one of a number of functions within PSNI that were redeployed in order to provide immediate resilience to PSNI’s critical functions.



“Following a meeting of the PSNI’s Service Executive Team on Wednesday, 22 April it was agreed that this temporary suspension would be lifted and that officers and staff within Legacy Investigation Branch would resume their normal duties with effect from 1 May.

"Having implemented a range of social distancing measures we have been able to limit the numbers of COVID-19 related absences to levels which have allowed us to sustain service delivery across the organisation and in this case return officers who had been providing resilience to those functions to their core roles.”