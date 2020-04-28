I’ve written this year off admits Davy

COLERAINE’S ‘Caring Caretaker’ admits he is heartbroken about not being able to fundraise for this year’s chosen charities because of coronavirus.



Davy Boyle averages around £40,000 per year since he first began raising money for good causes over two decades ago.



He has ammassed over £630,000 in 21 years and was hoping to do the same again this year - until the global pandemic struck.



Now, with a government imposed lockdown well established and little sign of things easing in the foreseeable future, Davy concedes that this year’s beneficiaries look certain to lose out.



“Coronavirus has decimated everything,” admitted the former Coleraine Town Hall caretaker.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*