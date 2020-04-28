Woman (78) beats the virus

Sadie Browne shows she’s back to full fitness after contracting Covid-19 .

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE grandmother has emerged from hospital isolation after fighting off Covid-19.

Sadie Browne went into the Causeway fearing she would never see her family again.

But 18 days later the 78-year-old walked out with renewed love of life and the highest praise possible for the doctors and nurses who brought her through the ordeal.

“With out their help I wouldn't be here today,” she said

Sadie was advised by an on-call doctor to “go straight to A&E” when she began feeling unwell on Monday, March 23.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

