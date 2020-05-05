‘I think I had the virus back in January’

A COLERAINE woman who is now living in Las Vegas has spoken of the “worst three weeks” of her life after falling ill at the start of the year.



Sheila Keast, who attended Killowen Primary and the Girls Secondary School, believes she was infected with the coronavirus back in January.



However, due to a lack of testing available at that time, her diagnosis was never confirmed.



Speaking to The Chronicle this week, Sheila explained that she wouldn’t wish her symptoms on her “worst enemy” after making a full recovery.



“I do believe I had the virus back in January and my doctor is 99.9% sure but unfortunately there was no testing available at the time,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*