‘I think I had the virus back in January’

Coleraine ex-pat tells of the ‘worst three weeks’ of her life

‘I think I had the virus back in January’

Coleraine woman Sheila Keast, now living in Las Vegas, believes that she contracted the coronavirus back in January.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE woman who is now living in Las Vegas has spoken of the “worst three weeks” of her life after falling ill at the start of the year.

Sheila Keast, who attended Killowen Primary and the Girls Secondary School, believes she was infected with the coronavirus back in January.

However, due to a lack of testing available at that time, her diagnosis was never confirmed.

Speaking to The Chronicle this week, Sheila explained that she wouldn’t wish her symptoms on her “worst enemy” after making a full recovery.

“I do believe I had the virus back in January and my doctor is 99.9% sure but unfortunately there was no testing available at the time,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130