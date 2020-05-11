Moy Park Covid death

A WORKER at poultry production company Moy Park has died after contracting Covid-19, according to a trade union.

It is understood the woman, aged in her 50s, worked at the company’s site in Dungannon.

Full details in Tuesday's Tyrone Courier.

