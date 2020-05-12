Driven by gratitude

A GARVAGH motor dealer has given away a car in a lottery open only to local health care workers.



Eamon Bradley organised the draw as a token of appreciation for nursing staff in Causeway's ICU and Altnagelvin's Covid wards.



The winner was announced on Saturday and will drive off in her new Chevrolet later this week after a prize giving ceremony.



Mr Bradley, who runs a showroom on Carhill Road, explained how the giveaway was inspired by the experience of a staff member.



“Christine Orr, who does our PR, had Coronavirus four weeks ago and she was so impressed with her care she said we should really do something.

