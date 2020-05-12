We are stronger together

WITHOUT doubt the Coronavirus Covid 19 pandemic has affected us all in so many ways.



Whilst the majority of us struggle with the more obvious challenges, in terms of health and wealth, thankfully a large proportion of us will cope through our own family support networks.



However, the reality is there are also people within our community who will be unable to deal with the adjustment, whether it is through loneliness, incapacity or poverty.



The response to help those in need throughout the Roe Valley area has been amazing.



It was in assessing the needs of others early on that the Roe Valley community Support Network was formed. As far back as the week beginning 9th March 2020, a meeting was held with the Limavady town team. Those present included political and community representatives where the topic of discussion was a strategic plan to move forward in preparation for COVID 19, and respond to its affects.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*