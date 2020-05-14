100 plants seized from Dungannon cannabis farm

A MAN has been arrested after a cannabis factory was discovered in Dungannon last night (Wednesday).

Police found 100 cannabis plants and cultivation apparatus in a flat in Drumcoo Green.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or members of the public with concerns about drugs are invited to call them on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

