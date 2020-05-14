"We pray for Hannah's full recovery"

THE two fatalities in the road crash collision on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle have been named locally.



Clare Smyth and her three-year-old daughter Bethany were tragically killed in the collision involving a quad bike and a tractor that occurred at around 4.50pm on Tuesday afternoon.



Another daughter, Hannah, five, is critically ill in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.



A post on the Grouped Parishes of Ballintoy and Dunseverick with Rathlin Island Facebook page said that Hannah has been through seven hours of surgery following the incident.



The post read: “A prayer appeal for young Hannah Smyth who has been through 7 hours of surgery and will remain sedated for 48-72 hours, we pray for her full recovery.



“Pray for Ryan and the Smyth and Dobbin families at the loss of Clare and Bethany.



“Pray also for the driver of the tractor and his family terribly shocked by this tragic accident.”



A full investigation is underway and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the collision on their dash cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1392 12/05/20.