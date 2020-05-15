Portrush FC supporting members of the community

Reporter:
Ciaran Clancy
Email:
newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com
Friday 15 May 2020 15:42
Players and officials of Portrush FC deliver food parcels to the elderly of the area and join in with the residents of Parker Ave to applaud the NHS and Care Workers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Steering Group set to decide football's future
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
The collision involved a tractor and quad bike on the Whitepark Road. Credit: Alan Lewis
Whitepark Road, Ballycastle
Police will be on patrol over the bank holiday weekend.
Local actress Michelle Fairley (right), one of the stars of his new Sky Atlantic show 'Gangs of London.'
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130