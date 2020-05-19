Delivering a little joy to expectant mothers

A COLERAINE mother says she is overwhelmed by the reaction to a new initiative which aims to bring a little joy into the lives of mums to be.



‘Bundles of Joy’ was formed to help future mums feel ‘encouraged, treated and remembered’ during these unsettling times.



Now Claire Robinson, a mother of one approaching the final weeks of her second pregnancy, hopes the project can evolve across other communities in Northern Ireland.



Put simply, the idea is that members of the public donate items, big or small, appropriate for mothers to be and that these then are distributed to expectant mums.



“Like may others, initially the implications of COVID felt incredibly surreal. With being pregnant I soon found myself categorised as vulnerable and so as a family our social distancing began early on,” explained Claire.

