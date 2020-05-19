Hotel plan re-floated

A COLERAINE businessman has renewed his bid to bring riverboat hospitality to the Bann after lodging plans for a 36 bedroom floating hotel.



In 2018 Seamus Carey saw his dreams of a floating hotel and restaurant literally sink to the bottom of the Irish Sea when it floundered under tow 12 miles off the Welsh coast.



The Mississippi-style steamer was en-route from Gloucester to its new berth at the Crannagh Marina where it had been due to undergo a £100,000 conversion.



He immediately vowed to see the plans through with a replacement vessel and, earlier this month filed an application to moor a 36 bedroom vessel the same spot.

